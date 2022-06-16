Mandurah local Jessica Hoole's love for thrifting started when she was a child growing up in England, and her grandmother would bring home clothes from the charity shop she volunteered at for 40 years.
Later, when she began her studies in nursing she rediscovered her love through necessity, setting her life on the trajectory which would eventually lead her to starting an Instagram page dedicated entirely to her thrifty finds.
"My grandmother used to find beautiful things and bring them home for us to wear as kids - it wasn't something you really shouted from the rooftops as a child in the 80s, it wasn't cool to have secondhand clothes then," Jessica said.
"I didn't do much of it again until I started my nurse training. Living on a student nurse bursary, it was a bit out of necessity."
When Jessica discovered an Oxfam shop near her apartment, she began visiting regularly, and the volunteers started getting to know her and her style.
"They used to find things and put them away for me knowing that I would like them. I did a lot of op-shopping then."
After moving to Australia in 2007, Jessica's op-shopping hobby continued when she struggled to find what she was looking for in-store.
"I found some of the shops so expensive and a bit bland and samey," she said.
"I fell back into thrifting again and in the last three or four years I've been really quite serious about it. Now I pretty much buy nothing new."
With multiple people asking where she found her unique pieces, Jessica decided it was time to start an Instagram page called 'My Secondhand Life', where she would detail her op-shop outfits including the prices, brands and where she found them.
"I was always talking to people and someone would say 'I love your outfit', and I would say 'thanks, I got it from the op-shop' - it was like a badge of honour, I was proud of it.
"People started saying 'you should make a page about it' - I loved the idea of encouraging people to thrift."
Since starting the page, Jessica has even converted total newbies into thrifting professionals.
"I get messages from people showing me things they've found in the op-shop, saying they never would've considered going before and now they love it.
"People are becoming more aware of the environmental and ethical consequences when buying clothes - when I was shopping at Uni it was purely cost-driven, but now I'm more aware of those things too."
Jessica said she had a piece of advice for anyone who wanted to get into thrifting but felt overwhelmed walking into a large store with plenty of options.
"If you are starting out, go with a couple of things in mind - if you're looking for a pair of jeans start there instead of doing a massive, big shop.
"These days I can rifle through a rack and it's kind of my superpower to find the gold in there."
She added that with the cost of living going up, thrifting has become an even more appealing practice, and that she had been able to find a few hidden gems from well-known designers.
"I don't think people are ashamed to talk about it now or say they got an outfit from the op-shop.
"I'll sometimes stand in the shop and have a google, realising something was a good price. It's a bit of a rush when you find something for five dollars with a retail price of $200-$300."
When it comes to her Instagram page, Jessica said she wanted to simply continue sharing her love for thrifting with the world, and grow her audience along the way.
"I would definitely love for the audience to grow so more people can see it and enjoy it - my pre-teen has been trying to teach me how to do Instagram reels and stuff, I'm not that successful yet," she laughed.
"It's such an amazing message to get out there - sometimes I jokingly say to my daughter 'imagine if one day we walk into the op-shop and see a sticker that says 'Jessica from 'My Secondhand Life' shops here'."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
