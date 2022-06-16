Mandurah Mail
Mandurah local Jessica Hoole shares her love for op-shopping with thrifty Instagram page

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:25am, first published 6:41am
STYLE ICON: Jessica's love for thrifting began when she was a child and her grandmother would bring home secondhand pieces. Pictures: Noemie Roussel via Unsplash and Jessica Hoole Instagram.

Mandurah local Jessica Hoole's love for thrifting started when she was a child growing up in England, and her grandmother would bring home clothes from the charity shop she volunteered at for 40 years.

