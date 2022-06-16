Mandurah Mail

Karlee Hayes scores third boxing belt at Wheatbelt Championships

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEGENDARY: Karlee Hayes has added her third belt after an impressive performance at the Wheatbelt Championships. Picture: Fighter Fit Boxing Gym Facebook.

Fighter Fit Boxing Gym's Karlee Hayes has taken home her third belt after an impressive win at the Wheatbelt Boxing Championships on June 4.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.