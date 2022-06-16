Fighter Fit Boxing Gym's Karlee Hayes has taken home her third belt after an impressive win at the Wheatbelt Boxing Championships on June 4.
Danny Heyes alongside his training team and two boxers, Hayes and Bayley Banzoney, headed up to Northam for the competition, making a stop at the iconic Bakers Hill Pie Shop along the way.
Advertisement
Banzoney was first to bout, stepping into the ring after over a year off for his second ever fight.
Heyes said while Banzoney's bout was "high-paced, non-stop action", he unfortunately "came off the wrong side of the decision".
"He got better each round with us believing he had done enough to have won rounds two and three," Heyes wrote.
"Bayley showed off his slick footwork, smooth angles and beautiful inside boxing. It's an art to be able to box on the inside and he did it perfectly. He can be very happy and proud of that performance, it was a cracker."
Hayes then jumped in to bout against an old friend, bringing her A-game to score a third belt for her growing collection.
"Karlee is incredibly fit and she kept up her usual high pace and non-stop work rate," Heyes said.
"She boxed amazingly, keeping constant pressure on her opponent, maintaining the centre of the ring and choosing her punch combos nicely.
"Karlee's in-and-out movement was on fire, keeping her range perfectly for some awesome second attacks."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.