Expansive Entertainer

Enjoy sensational sunrises over the estuary through picturesque and full-sized elevated cathedral windows. Located only two streets from the beach, this coastal home is perfectly positioned on the oceanside of Falcon, perfectly placed in this sought-after suburb.
The living area and balcony offers generous and serene panoramic views to watch the sun rise and set, in an elegant space to entertain and connect with family. Timber floors flow underfoot upstairs, high ceilings soar overhead and there are oversized windows to frame the sublime views, providing a perfect spot to capture the morning sunlight and warmth.
Enjoy beautifully renovated and detailed living spaces with three bedrooms, plus a study. The main bedroom has direct access to a balcony, built in wardrobes, and an amazing ensuite with a spa bath to relax after a long day.
The upstairs kitchen is a stylish haven with gorgeous cabinetry concealing the appliances, a gas cooktop set into the caesar stone benchtops, fridge freezer recess with water plumbed, dishwasher and breakfast bar seating. There are multiple living spaces on both levels of the home, perfect for the growing family.
The backyard terrace is sandstone tiered, landscaped with native plants, raised garden vegetable beds, a rainwater tank and lawn.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
