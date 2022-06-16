Peel Aquatic Club has had another huge couple of months, with swimmers receiving state and national titles and breaking records - now, two of Peel's elite swimmers are headed to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Lewis Burras and Ollie Brehaut were selected to compete at the games after impressive performances at the Australian and British Swimming Championships.
Burras will swim for England while Brehaut will swim for Team Jersey, which is the island where he was born.
When asked about the games, Burras told club treasurer Louise Brehaut it would be "great to have a fellow clubby" alongside him for the experience of a lifetime.
"This will be a first for both of us and we're excited to be able to race alongside some of the top swimmers in the World and Commonwealth," he said.
Burras is also heading to the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest in June where he will represent Great Britain.
He qualified for the event at the 2022 British Swimming Championships in April, achieving a 100m freestyle time of 47.88 seconds, just 0.01 seconds off of the British record.
Burras secured a place in the team alongside a number of world renowned swimmers.
Club president Adam Woodage told Ms Brehaut he felt "very privileged" to have a fantastic role model for Peel's young swimmers.
"Since moving to Western Australia Lewis has been mentoring and coaching our younger squads and inspiring them on their swimming journey," Woodage said.
In addition to this news, four of Peel's other young swimmers Calia Vlastuin, Sean Alcorn, Finlay Hayes and Cody Zambon were selected as part of the 13-19 year old WA School Sport State Swim Team.
At the Australian National Championships, Finlay Larmour won the Men's 18 Years Australian Title and set a South Australian and Western Australian state record for the 50m breaststroke with a time of 28.25 seconds
15 year old Sean Alcorn also brought home two national medals after being selected to represent Western Australia in the Championship State Relay events.
