Lewis Burras and Ollie Brehaut from Peel Aquatic Club will compete in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Updated June 16 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:30am
CHAMPIONS: Lewis Burras and Ollie Brehaut are headed to the Commonwealth Games in July. Pictures: Peel Aquatic Club and Thomas Park via Unsplash.

Peel Aquatic Club has had another huge couple of months, with swimmers receiving state and national titles and breaking records - now, two of Peel's elite swimmers are headed to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

