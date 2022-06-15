Mandurah Mail

Mandurah punk rock band My Shadow and I debut new single 'Monster'.

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
June 15 2022
PARTY ON: My Shadow and I debuted their first single release of the year today, called 'Monster'. Picture: Supplied.

Local Mandurah punk rock band My Shadow and I are releasing their first single of the year today, to follow up on their debut EP 'Submergo' which was released last year.

