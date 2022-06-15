Local Mandurah punk rock band My Shadow and I are releasing their first single of the year today, to follow up on their debut EP 'Submergo' which was released last year.
'Monster' is the latest track recorded at the John Butler Studio in Fairbridge.
"Monster is about a person whose life is out of control, they've entered a new relationship and are seeinga different path in life, one of light and awakening," Vocalist and guitarist, Jarrad Wheildon explained.
"They are starting to show glimpses of their past self and realise the difficulty in making personal changes." He added.
Produced by the band's lead guitarist David Petchell, and recorded and mixed by Wheildon, the creative partnership has already seen past success, with two WAM nominations for Song Of the Year.
Additionally, the band has had airtime on stations by the likes of Triple J, and a place in the semi finals at the 'Listen Up' National song writing competition with their song 'Black Heart'.
'Monster' is one of three singles set to be released, with fans gearing up for more music this year.
"We've finished the recordings, now Jarrad and I are working on getting them release ready. They're almost done. We're aiming for more releases in spring and summer" Petchell reveals.
Their single launch show for 'Monster' is expected to be a massive hit, as their previous show debuting the single 'Justify' sold out at the Aardvark in Fremantle.
The band are returning to the venue on June 24 at 7pm. Pre-sale tickets are now available here.
