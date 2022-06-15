What's on: Film festival, wills day, wine tasting, and fundraiser

June 18
On Saturday, the Space Brains Sci-Fi Film Festival will come to the Fishtrap Theatre at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre from 11am to 6.30pm. This international science fiction film festival is a must-see for sci-fi fans. The film festival includes a red carpet event, short film screenings, awards, and workshops run by industry experts on podcasting, filmmaking, writing and cutting-edge science. One of the workshops will be run by award-winning WA director Ben Young. For more information on the festival go to the 'What's On' page at www.mandurah.wa.gov.au
Advertisement
June 18
Peel Thunder Football Club has decided to dedicate round nine of the season to raising support and awareness for Foodbank Peel. The game will be hosted at Peel's home turf on Saturday where Thunder will face off against the East Perth Royals, and will focus on raising financial and food donations directly to Foodbank. Head down to the stadium for a 2.10pm game to support the cause.
June 22
With winter reminding us of the luxury of warm, cosy getaways - tucked in amongst good company and fine wine - that keep the spirit warm. Join Brewvino for this month's UNWINED with Skigh Wines and meet the maker, Skigh McManus. Tickets are on sale now at https://brewvino.com.au/unwined-skigh-wines-22-june-2022/ For questions contact Brewvino on 0408 789 820 or enquiries@brewvino.com.au
June 23
Losing a loved one is extremely difficult, but it can be made even harder for the family if a will is not prepared. The Salvation Army is turning attention to this often-neglected part of life this June by hosting a Community Wills Day in Mandurah, providing people with an opportunity to have a simple will prepared or updated by a professional solicitor. The day is an effort to address some of the confusion and anxiety around making a will, while raising funds for the local community and people in crisis. With the support of local solicitors, The Salvation Army will provide this service for people for a donation of $70 per individual will or $120 per couple. To secure your place, please book online at salvationarmy.org.au/willsday, or call 1800 337 082.
Send us an email
Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.