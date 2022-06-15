What's on: Film festival, wills day, wine tasting, and fundraiser

Losing a loved one is extremely difficult, but it can be made even harder for the family if a will is not prepared. The Salvation Army is turning attention to this often-neglected part of life this June by hosting a Community Wills Day in Mandurah, providing people with an opportunity to have a simple will prepared or updated by a professional solicitor. The day is an effort to address some of the confusion and anxiety around making a will, while raising funds for the local community and people in crisis. With the support of local solicitors, The Salvation Army will provide this service for people for a donation of $70 per individual will or $120 per couple. To secure your place, please book online at salvationarmy.org.au/willsday, or call 1800 337 082.

