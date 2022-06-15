Creative Cafe and Family Fun Day: Speaking through arts at MANPAC

The Mandurah Performing Arts Centre has worked to create art and offer experiences through both offering an extensive performance calendar and establishing internal programs and initiatives.
One of the new 'Art of Wellbeing' initiatives, 'The Creative Café', was launched on June 8 at the centre.
The project was designed to "explore the impact of the arts on health and wellbeing".
Weekly sessions will be provided for a group of people of all ages who have been referred to the program through local health and community organisations.
On June 6, MANPAC celebrated WA Day with a free community 'Family Fun Day' supported by Healthway to promote the Crunch and Sip and LiveLighter messages.
Mandurah families were offered a range of diverse activities including a disco gym playground, AUDIOPLAY and sewing with local artist Kerry Davies.
With a number of volunteers and staff offering their time and talents, both events made for a successful week for the centre.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
