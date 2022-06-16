A handful of South Halls Head Primary School students will have a special opportunity to take the field and play a game of rugby during halftime at the State of Origin at Optus Stadium on June 26.
After the NRL created a competition for schools to enter to win the opportunity, sports teacher Thomas Dowding knew he had to give it a go.
"You had to write 100 words about why your school deserves to win and what you do in terms of sport and rugby," Dowding told the Mail.
"We do a fair bit - our year five and six girls won the Peel Interschool Rugby Tournament and the boys came runners up after going down in the grand final."
Dowding found out the school had made it onto the shortlist, and then a few weeks ago he received the call to tell him they had won.
"I think at first I was more excited than the students," he laughed.
"Then after I told them their faces just lit up - especially those who are involved in rugby outside of school."
The team, made up of ten students, is training in preparation for the game, where the group will face off against Lockridge Primary School.
After boarding the bus to the city, the students will do a tour of Optus Stadium and take part in a clinic with New Zealand rugby legend Clinton Toopi.
Once the first half is finished, they will head to the field for their match before returning to watch the rest of the game.
"They're bringing the State of Origin shield to school this week to present the kids with their jerseys," Dowding said.
"It's great to reward those kids who constantly have great attitudes, efforts and sportsmanship. It will be the experience of a lifetime."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
