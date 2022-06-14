More prevention work and filling gaps in service availability to Peel residents impacted by family and domestic violence (FDV).
Those are the main goals for Megan McKrill as she enters into the chief executive role for Mandurah's primary family and domestic violence service, OVIS.
Ms McKrill has 12 years of experience in the community legal sector, working primarily as a solicitor specialising in housing, homelessness, and family domestic violence.
Having been on the OVIS Board for almost three years and the board chairperson for the last 18 months, she has a strong understanding of the work OVIS does.
Ms McKrill said she had gotten an even better understanding since stepping into the chief executive role.
"Unfortunately, the demand for our services seems to always be increasing and COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our staffing levels," she said.
"This has meant that I have had the opportunity to be very hands on, covering lots of shifts in the refuges and really getting a proper understanding of the work our front-line staff are doing and the challenges facing our clients."
One of the major challenges OVIS is currently facing is a lack of safe and stable accommodation due to the housing crisis.
Ms McKrill said women and children were able to enter the crisis accommodation but there was a lack of housing to move onto.
"This creates a bottleneck in our refuge, which means that women who may be in crisis and escaping FDV are unable to access the crisis accommodation that they need."
To counteract this issue, Ms McKrill hopes in her time as chief executive she can increase the place-based services offered to women and children in more regional areas of Peel.
She would also like to continue to build and grow the organisation, mainly focusing on prevention work and gaps in service availability to members of the community who have been impacted by FDV.
Ms McKrill said she looked forward to working with the community to help the most vulnerable.
"OVIS receives such generous support from the community - I would like to thank everyone that has supported OVIS and the work we do and encourage them to continue to support us," she said.
"This community support is essential for us to be able to provide the services we do to women and children who have been impacted by FDV."
Anyone who is being impacted by FDV can call OVIS on 08 9535 8837 or visit the office at Lotteries House on Monday to Fridays from 8.30am to 4.30pm.
Other Family and Domestic Violence Services:
1800 RESPECT National Helpline - 1800 737 732
Women's Crisis Line - 1800 811 811
Men's Referral Service - 1300 766 491
Lifeline - 131 114
Relationships Australia - 1300 364 277
