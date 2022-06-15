Pinjarra Tigers shake off 'disjointed' game and get back to business

While the PFNL's formidable Pinjarra Tigers have taken some unexpected losses in the past month, coach Craig Milward said the boys were finally back to business, celebrating a 120-44 win against last year's runners up the Rockingham Rams in round 10.
"The last month has been a little bit disjointed," Milward said.
"We were hit with COVID, injuries and work. For a couple of weeks we had ten of our top players out."
Pinjarra started the season off strong with a 102-59 win against the Rams in round one and a 72-61 win against last year's premiers the South Mandurah Falcons in round two.
The wheels fell off for a spell in round seven with a loss to the Centrals and then again in round eight after a loss to Halls Head, but the boys fought to find their feet again.
"The last fortnight we've managed to put in a couple of good performances.
"I guess one of the keys for me is trying to have that consistent side. With COVID and injuries it's tough to put a consistent performance out. But we're getting there now and starting to settle."
Milward said recruits such as Rohan Kerr, Hayden Ballantyne and Laine Rasmussen had been performing "week in and week out", and that there was also a real excitement with up-and-coming players.
"For our young players, there's a lot of excitement there. They have half a dozen games under their belt now and are really starting to get confident and believe in themselves.
"The more games we play together as a group with our recruits, our local players and younger kids coming in - it's a really good mix."
Milward added the team's goal was to finish top three, ideally top two, and to roll with the punches to get a consistent side out for some solid games of footy for the rest of the season.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
