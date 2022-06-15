Mandurah Mail

Pinjarra Tigers shake off 'disjointed' game and get back to business

Samantha Ferguson
Updated June 15 2022 - 4:43am, first published 12:30am
CONSISTENCY IS KEY: Pinjarra has fought to put up a consistent fight week in and week out so far in 2022. Picture: Shazza J Photography.

While the PFNL's formidable Pinjarra Tigers have taken some unexpected losses in the past month, coach Craig Milward said the boys were finally back to business, celebrating a 120-44 win against last year's runners up the Rockingham Rams in round 10.

