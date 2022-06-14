Round 10 of the PFNL has proven it is once again anyone's game, with impressive performances from South Mandurah, Pinjarra and Halls Head.
Quiet achievers Halls Head took out a 92-66 win against Waroona, pulling themselves back into a winning streak after a disappointing loss to the Falcons in round nine.
Halls Head coach Robert Mclean told the Mail that despite the wet conditions, the boys brought their A-game to the field.
"The ground was pretty wet starting off the game and it cleared up a bit later on," Mclean said.
"We had some standout performances from our captain Robert Falkstrom who was leading from the front and also Jeff Carter our star forward who was superb all day as well."
With 7-8 players in the team being made up of last year's premiership colts who have come up through the ranks, Mclean said the side was getting stronger each game.
"A couple of our younger players stepped up playing their first senior year of league.
"Miles Costley, who was one of the premier colts last year, kicked five as well."
With this win under their belts, Mclean said he was confident moving forward in the season and continuing to develop the team.
"The team's still fairly young and still gelling and working each other out - that's just how it is with footy," he said.
"We're getting there - we have good days and bad days."
Mclean said the team had a shaky start with a few losses, but wanted to carry the momentum of their wins through to their next meeting with the Mundijong Centrals.
"We had a close call with Mundijong in round 4, which we hope to rectify in a couple of weeks.
"We marked them at the start of the year that they would definitely be contenders and every time we play it's a good game."
Mclean added that despite the rough patch, the club was in a good spot that he hoped would carry them into the finals.
"Getting to the top four would be great, we haven't played finals since 2016.
"The club as a whole is going really well and we couldn't be happier."
Round 10 also saw South Mandurah deliver a heavy blow to the Mandurah Mustangs with a 123-48 win, while the Pinjarra Tigers reiterated they were a team to beat taking out a 120-44 win against last year's runners up the Rockingham Rams.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
