In the Peel region, football is facing devastating umpire shortages due to a variety of issues that umpires feel are unaddressed.
While COVID-19 has been the biggest cause of low numbers in recent years, dealing with poor spectator behaviour on and off the field has also driven people away from the job.
Peel Football Umpires Association (PFUA) vice president and boundary umpire Lara Brydon said since COVID-19, crowds had generally been angrier.
"I've noticed now it's not just the players that are aggressive, it's the audience too," Brydon said.
"It's impossible to control an audience, you can't tell who has said the comments."
Brydon said spectators may not always agree with her umpiring decisions, but draws the line when people slander her as a person.
Peel Football and Netball League (PFNL) general manager Geoff Hiller said they aim to develop umpires to the best of their abilities, so they have opportunities to umpire at WAFL and AFL levels.
"We hope that the crowds can support them in this journey too, just as they would the players," Hiller said.
A lack of facilities for umpires has been an ongoing issue, which falls under the responsibility of local councils.
It's an issue that especially impacts women in umpiring.
"I remember once I had to get changed in a maintenance shed, and hang my clothes on a lawnmower. It was so tiny," Brydon said.
However, Hiller said clubs were in the process of upgrading change rooms, including a major plan set for Sir Ross McLarty Oval, which was approved by the Shire of Murray in 2021.
According to the Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale president Michelle Rich, Mundijong Oval, which was named by the PFUA as needing improvement, is not currently being considered for upgrades.
With low numbers, umpires are pushing their bodies to the limit.
Using a fitness tracker, Brydon was able to record how many kilometers she runs per game. In a Colts game, she recorded that she runs around 10km. In a League game, it can be between 15-18km.
"It's hard to sustain, especially with so few umpires. Doing it year after year is hard," Brydon said.
She added that the physical exhaustion of a game exacerbates the mental effects of dealing with difficult crowds and players.
Zak Schurko is a FIFO worker who recently left the field after an incident. While work, being a father and other life commitments were slowly getting in the way, it was a derogatory comment made by a spectator in front of his children that was the tipping point for Schurko.
"If it was just me, I would have brushed it off, but I don't want my kids to hear that. I umpired because I enjoyed it, but now I don't," Schurko said.
"I want my kids to respect people. My oldest does Auskick, and I want her to grow up respecting umpires as she moves up the ranks."
Even though Schurko wants to quit, he's been asked to umpire a game occasionally to fill in numbers.
Several recommendations on how to improve conditions and culture are regularly brought to the table at the PFUA, and are in discussions with WAFL on how to recruit and retain umpires.
"It needs to start from the top and work down. Councils need to be involved. I feel like we're on the bottom. We've tried our hardest," Brydon said.
"This is the first time in PFUA's history of 35 years, that we haven't been able to fill umpires in all three grades."
The PFUA see a problem in recruiting young umpires and training them through the ranks.
Hiller said the experience young people can receive though umpiring is unmatched.
"Umpiring at grassroots is a very good grounding for young umpires to obtain experience and move into the WAFL. It's an opportunity to work with an experienced group of umpires."
The PFNL also has three board members who are proudly involved in umpiring games on the weekends.
The pressure on umpires currently, according to Brydon, can only be reduced by getting more umpires on board. While a cultural shift, and improved facilities continue to be advocated for by the PFUA, Brydon encourages spectators to respect umpires on an individual level.
Social catch-ups and team bonding proudly organised by the PFUA make up other enjoyable parts of the job, as well as the opportunity to exercise with like-minded community members, and to earn some cash on the side.
If you would like to know more about getting involved with umpiring, click here.
