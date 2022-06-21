Mandurah Mail

Peel umpires facing lack of facilities, umpire shortages and the effects of COVID-19 in recent seasons of football

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated June 21 2022 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALLS FOR CHANGE: PFUA Vice President Lara Brydon and the team of umpires at a Colts game. Picture: Supplied.

In the Peel region, football is facing devastating umpire shortages due to a variety of issues that umpires feel are unaddressed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.