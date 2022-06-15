Marron released into dam

The Recreational Fishing Initiatives Fund (RFIF) has recently reached its target of releasing 300,000 marron into popular dams.
Aquafarms, a collective of Australian farmers in Western Australia, released more than 220,000 marron in Waroona Dam and Logue Brook Dam in April.
Advertisement
Despite the great news, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), has blocked the stocking of marron into Harvey Dam.
In December of 2019, premier McGowan and the Fisheries Minister at the time, launched the program that would help to release several hundred marron into Harvey Dam, due to the location being considered one of primary stocking, and a favourite marroning spot in WA.
At the beginning of the program, DPIRD had raised concerns that collecting breeding animals from Harvey Dam could impact on recreational fishing experiences.
Their preferred approach was for the animals to be primarily sourced from commercial aquaculture operations.
A month prior to stocking Harvey Dam, DPIRD informed Recfishwest that, as the broodstock animals had not originated from the dam, that the approval to stock them would not be provided.
However this same criteria was not applied to Logue Brook Dam, or Waroona Dam.
DPIRD provided this response to Recfishwest: "During the course of the project significant changes occurred, including where the marron were sourced from. DPIRD, in balancing best outcomes for the marron fishery (including genetic diversity) with ensuring the project could be delivered, determined that it would not be appropriate to allow stocking of commercial-line marron to Harvey Dam."
Recfishwest operations manager, Leyland Campbell, said that the departments decision to change their ruling at the last moment was an example of government "bureaucracy gone mad."
"While DPIRD didn't want the project to use broodstock from Harvey Dam, they also wouldn't allow Harvey Dam to be stocked unless it was with offspring from Harvey Dam marron," Mr Campbell said.
"This catch-22 scenario would make for a good episode of 'Utopia', but it is not the sort of actions Recfishwest expect from a government department that took pride in its once excellent reputation for fisheries management."
"We can only hope that when future projects designed to develop our freshwater fisheries are put forward, such as enhancing barren impoundment habitats or stocking alternatives to trout in the face of a drying climate, DPIRD chose to help rather than hinder," Mr Campbell said.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.