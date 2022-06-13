With some residents in the Peel region struggling to put food on the table during hard times, Peel Thunder Football Club has decided to dedicate round nine of the season to raising support and awareness for Foodbank Peel.
The game will be hosted at Peel's home turf on Saturday, June 18, where Thunder will face off against the East Perth Royals, and will focus on raising financial and food donations directly to Foodbank.
Advertisement
Peel Thunder CEO Paul Lekias said the Club was "extremely excited" about the potential of the day.
"This is the first year of our valuable partnership with Foodbank, and we look forward to all of the community getting behind what will be a massive day for both organisations in the Peel Region.
"There will be some great action on field, but there is also plenty on offer for spectators at all of our WAFL home games... we hope to attract one of the biggest crowds of the year in support of Foodbank."
Foodbank Peel currently provides over 551,000 meals each year for vulnerable individuals, families and students within the Peel region through 35 charity agencies and 26 schools.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.