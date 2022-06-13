Mandurah Mail

Peel Thunder hosts round nine game to raise donations for Foodbank Peel

Updated June 13 2022 - 5:46am, first published 4:34am
BANDING TOGETHER: Peel Thunder is dedicating round nine to raising donations for Foodbank Peel. Picture: Foodbank WA.

With some residents in the Peel region struggling to put food on the table during hard times, Peel Thunder Football Club has decided to dedicate round nine of the season to raising support and awareness for Foodbank Peel.

