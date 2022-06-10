The West Australian Pro Surf Series is among five Mandurah events that will share in funding through the Regional Events Scheme.
These exciting events start on October 15 with the West Australian Pro Surf Series, scheduled to last until October 23.
Following this, Mandurah will see the Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championship from November 6 to 11 with Christmas functions in Mandurah to follow between December 2 to January 2.
The Flow State Weekender is coming to Mandurah in February 2023, which is a festival focused on wellness and mindfulness.
From March 24 to 26, the Mandurah Action Sports Games will be back for an action-packed weekend.
Mandurah MP David Templeman thanked Tourism Minister and Regional Development Minister for supporting the development of regional events in Mandurah.
"Thanks to the 2022-23 round of the Regional Events Scheme, 48 events across Western Australia will receive funding of between $5,000 and $40,000," he said.
"The Regional Events Scheme supports a range of smaller or developing sporting, arts, cultural and culinary events that encourage visitation, add vibrancy and provide valuable media exposure for the regions."
