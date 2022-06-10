Mandurah Mail

Five exciting Mandurah events receive state government funding

Updated June 10 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah Action Sports Games event director Tim Thirsk with Mandurah MP David Templeman. Picture: Supplied.

The West Australian Pro Surf Series is among five Mandurah events that will share in funding through the Regional Events Scheme.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.