Grants open for grassroots sporting clubs in Mandurah and Dawesville

Calling all Peel community sporting groups seeking funding for sporting facility projects.
The latest round of the Community Sporting and Recreation Facilities Fund (CSRFF) program and Club Night Lights program (CNLP) is open.
Applications for projects over $300,000 will close August 31, 2022.
In addition to this, the CSRFF and CNLP small grants round for projects $300,000 and under will open on July 1 and close on August 31, 2022.
The CSRFF aims to increase participation in sport and recreation by helping build well designed and well-utilised facilities for grassroots sporting organisations around the state.
Mandurah MP David Templeman encouraged sporting clubs to apply.
"There is a particular focus this year on improving facilities that encourage female participation as we want to ensure females have the same opportunities to play sports as their male counterparts," he said.
"Projects such as lockable individual showers and the installation of toilet cubicles instead of urinals will be prioritised."
Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said local sports were the cornerstone of the community.
The CSRFF provides $12.5 million a year to community groups and local governments to develop infrastructure for sport and recreation. The program allocates $3 million to projects that improve facilities for women.
For application guidelines and to apply, visit www.dlgsc.wa.gov.au/funding/sport-and recreation-funding/community-sporting-and-recreation-facilities-fund
