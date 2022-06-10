Mandurah Mail
Ice skating returns to Mandurah this winter

Updated June 10 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:34am
Children and adults alike enjoyed the ice skating in Mandurah in 2021. Picture: Supplied.

Ice skating will be back in Mandurah this winter with the popular pop-up ice rink taking centre stage from July 1 - 17.

