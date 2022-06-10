Ice skating will be back in Mandurah this winter with the popular pop-up ice rink taking centre stage from July 1 - 17.
Skating in Mandurah is set to be a standout of the local winter activity line up as the city turns on a range of family friendly activities for all to enjoy.
Advertisement
The City of Mandurah has again partnered with Ice Rinks Australia and Visit Mandurah to bring ice skating back to Mandurah in 2022 for locals and visitors alike.
As well as the ice rink, there will also be an ice slide, pop-up rides, great entertainment, delicious food and drinks served up beside the rink.
The skating rink is perfect for beginners, and with a little help from the 'Kanga' push-a-long skating aids, there's no reason not to get out on the ice this winter. The rink is also wheelchair accessible.
While the skate rink and ice slide will again be buzzing with people keen for a taste of the winter action, if skating isn't your thing, there are some other great events on offer too.
The City and local businesses are teaming up to bring a series of special ticketed events this winter, including the Secret Sounds of the City series.
These events showcase local bars and restaurants, as well as an array of musical talent including jazz, country and blues, local acoustic performers and tribute acts.
Mayor Rhys Williams said the winter event program was one of the ways the City is supporting local businesses during the colder months.
"We know that during winter months, it's generally a bit quieter at our local cafes, restaurants and the like - we hope that our winter event line up will encourage people to get out and about, visit our local bars and eateries and support local businesses," he said.
"Why not make a day or night out of it - enjoy the ice skating and one of the music events, and head for a bite to eat or drink afterwards - there's so much to enjoy in Mandurah this winter."
Close to 20,000 tickets were sole for the ice skating, ice slide, and carnival rides in 2021.
In addition to this, 22 local young people were employed during the three-week event and close to 20 local businesses were directly involved in planning and delivering the event.
More information on local winter events, ice skating prices, session times and tickets can be found at mandurah.wa.gov.au Tickets can be purchased online or at the event.
Skating in Mandurah will be open each day from 10am to 8pm, with ice skating sessions starting every hour, on the hour for 45 minutes. Ensure you arrive 20 minutes early to secure your tickets and to buckle up your skates. Don't forget to bring your own pair of socks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.