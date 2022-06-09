Malaysian state government chooses Murray to learn about regional development excellence

Sabah, a Malaysian province with a population of 4 million people, has inked a Statement of Intent with the Shire of Murray to learn how to deliver excellence in regional development.
In this unique arrangement, government officials from Sabah will come to Western Australia to benefit from the knowledge and skills of Shire staff, and help develop a positive relationship between the two regions.
Sabah has a similar economic context to the Shire of Murray with interests in mining, agriculture and eco-tourism. This arrangement, which is expected to last three years, will see the Malaysian visitors learn how the Shire has taken an innovative and successful approach to developing these areas.
The Shire will work with regional stakeholders such as the Peel Development Commission and other research and business organisations in the state to deliver this arrangement.
It is recognition that some of the projects the Shire is working on including the Food Innovation Precinct and the Peel Business Park are seen internationally as world-leading developments.
Shire of Murray chief executive Dean Unsworth said the Shire shared a common mission with Sabah to enhance the social fabric of the community through a diversified innovative economy, strengthened public and private institutions, and a preservation of natural environment.
"Amazing things can happen when we work together, and this relationship with the Sabah province of Malaysia shows that our innovative approach to socio-economic and industry development, regional development, and community engagement is of interest around the world," he said.
"We will explore opportunities like information sharing, capability-building through projects and programs, staff exchange and other regional and industry development activities."
Each year 10 officers from the Sabah government are expected to undertake a 10-day residential program in Western Australia.
This arrangement makes the Shire of Murray a preferred Australian partner to the Sabah Government in addition to their other international partners in New Zealand, Canada, UK and ASEAN.
