Madora Bay 'natural storyteller' takes out volunteer award

A Madora Bay resident has been announced as the Peel Volunteer of the Year by EdConnect Australia.
Kerry Davies, 50, has volunteered at Coastal Lakes College WA since 2019.
Advertisement
Ms Davies is one of 160+ EdConnect volunteers who last year provided about 291 hours of support each week to around 1,552 students across the Kwinana, Peel and Upper South West areas through the Connecting Generations for School Success Program funded by the Alcoa Foundation.
Alcoa and EdConnect have been working together since 2016 to establish and grow volunteer assistance in local schools.
The program trains and supports volunteers to work in local schools, providing a safety net for young people who might otherwise struggle to realise their potential - in school and life.
Each year, the Volunteer Award program recognises individuals who go above and beyond in their community to help students in local schools thrive.
Ms Davies helps children at two schools using the 1000 Hearts project, a kindness-based project offering people a symbol of compassion and care through handmade pocket hearts.
"For many months, the school hadn't been able to get this young man to be engaged in any activity for any length of time," Ms Davies said. "He sat and sewed hearts and honestly for me, in that moment, it's like I knew that's where I was meant to be that day. That's the highlight for me."
Ms Davies' local EdConnect Liaison Officer for Peel, South West and Albany, Karen Barden said Ms Davies had a soft, caring way about her.
"[She] is intuitive, intelligent and kind. She is a natural storyteller and often advocates for EdConnect in the community, encourages volunteering and has assisted to facilitate further connections in the community. We love Kerry - she is a real inspiration," Ms Davies said.
EdConnect Australia aims to equip young people with the life skills they need to succeed. They do this by building positive and supportive relationships with each student.
Margaret Marriot, Chaplain at Coastal Lakes College explains the extraordinary change she has seen in students since Kerry has started working alongside them.
"Our students have become more confident, they are more willing to speak up when they have something to say rather than shying away and hiding behind their problem. They now talk to us [the teachers] and they are able to trust us which has been really nice," she said.
The Award Winners were announced at a Volunteer Awards Ceremony on Tuesday May 31 at The Rise, 28 Eighth Avenue Maylands.
Alcoa Senior Partnerships Advisor Sally Fairnie congratulated Kerry Davies on her award and thanked her and the many other tireless volunteers making a positive difference in the lives of the next generation.
Ms Davies' YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/CCpyztbAKA4
1000hearts link: https://www.1000hearts.com.au/
Alcoa Foundation: https://www.alcoa.com/foundation/en
Advertisement
Photos:
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.