Madora Bay 'natural storyteller' takes out volunteer award

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:17am, first published 5:45am
EdConnect Australia Peel and South West WA Liaison Officer Karen Barden, Alcoa Australia Senior Partnership Advisor Sally Fairnie, Peel Volunteer of the Year Award winner Kerry Davies, and Coastal Lakes College Chaplain and School Coordinator Margaret Marriott.

A Madora Bay resident has been announced as the Peel Volunteer of the Year by EdConnect Australia.

