2022 acting competition opened to students

Canning MP Andrew Hastie has launched the 2022 Canning Shakespeare Competition, an annual contest to encourage the arts and provide opportunities for local youth.
The contest provides senior high school students the opportunity to gain performance experience, meet industry experts, and engage with Shakespeare's works.
To enter the competition, year 10-12 students living or studying in the federal electorate of Canning submit a filmed monologue performance from the work of William Shakespeare.
Finalists are then selected to perform their monologue live onstage at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre in front of a live audience and panel of expert judges.
Mr Hastie established the competition to encourage local students to engage with the arts and gain a greater appreciation of Shakespeare's works, as well as providing a unique opportunity to meet and learn from industry experts.
"Shakespeare has had an incredible impact our language and culture," Mr Hastie said. "This competition, which I've run since 2016, encourages students to learn from the work of the world's most influential playwright."
"For young creatives in our region it is an opportunity practice their skills live onstage, grow in the arts, and learn from experts. I think it's important to give local young people living in the Peel region and the Hills these kinds of opportunities.
"The winner will receive $1000, runner-up $750, and third place $500. Finalists also receive feedback from expert judges after their performance, which previous participants have found particularly encouraging and useful.
"It takes courage to put yourself in front of an audience and open yourself up to feedback from professionals," Mr Hastie said. "I encourage student considering a career in the performing arts-or who want to improve their public speaking-to take advantage of this unique opportunity."
Previous judges have included Glenda Linscott, Senior lecturer at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), Deb Mitchell, former President of the Speech and Drama Teachers' Association, and a variety of West Australian theatre professionals and young up-and-coming actors.
Students must submit a video of a monologue performance taken from one of Shakespeare's plays by the 19th of August 2022. Finalists will be selected to perform live on Saturday, September 3 at the Fishtrap Theatre in the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
For more information, including a competition brief and application forms, go to www.andrewhastie.com.au/shakespeare22.
Pictured: 2021 Canning Shakespeare Competition Winners with Member for Canning Andrew Hastie, Rheanna Leaver, TJ Ruwodo, Luca Daniel (left to right)
Pictured: 2021 Canning Shakespeare Competition 1st Prize Winner, TJ Ruwodo
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
