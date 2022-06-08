The Lakelands Park Sporting Complex in Mandurah has been named the winner of the prestigious National Project of the Year as part of the AFL's annual Ken Gannon Community Football Facilities Awards.
Lakelands Park is a $7.9million project with 10 hectares of open space in the City of Mandurah.
There are three senior reserves, competition-standard lighting at all three ovals, AFL goal posts and an inclusive district level sports facility that meets AFL guidelines.
The development benefits the North Mandurah Junior and Senior Football Clubs as well as the local community.
The Ken Gannon Awards recognise the best practise in community football facility development across Australia, along with the people, clubs and other stakeholders driving the best projects.
North Mandurah Junior Football Club president Tracey Kaciuba said she was proud of the facility.
"The North Mandurah Junior and Senior Football clubs' growth into the Lakelands Park facility has been a great success and allowed the continued growth of football in the wider community," Ms Kaciuba said.
The club can now facilitate more modern training activities and matches to inspire young community members into pursuing the game all the way to a senior level.
"The new club room facilities, accessible meeting space and function area provide opportunities for the club to engage with local community groups to develop a spirit throughout the rapidly growing northern suburbs of Mandurah," Ms Kaciuba said.
North Mandurah Football Club President Robert Ireland has detailed the extent of the improvements at the venue.
"Our senior club has been a success since moving to the new facility in 2020. Without the new facilities, we wouldn't have a senior club."
In 2019 the club shared the Secret Harbour grounds and trained on a soccer pitch.
"Now we have a full oval with lights, change rooms, showers and a function room," Mr Ireland said.
"This season we have 41 players in our Men's Division and 36 players in our Women's team. We'll only continue to grow," Mr Ireland said.
The awards are funded by the AFL's Australian Football Facilities Fund which delivers $50million worth of community football facility projects benefitting more than 100 clubs each year.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
