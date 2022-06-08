Mandurah Mail

Lakelands Park Sporting Complex in Mandurah wins National Project of the Year as part of the AFL's annual Ken Gannon Community Football Facilities Awards

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:35am
The Lakelands Park Sporting Complex in Mandurah has been named the winner of the prestigious National Project of the Year as part of the AFL's annual Ken Gannon Community Football Facilities Awards.

