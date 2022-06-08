This annual event delivers education, training and professional development to the Western Australian sport and recreation sector. This event will allow you to network with others from the industry and focuses on volunteering in today's world and how sports and clubs can adapt. Learn more about what motivates youth to volunteer and what clubs can do to attract them. Hear a live example of a great success story on how to grow your club's membership and volunteers, and what are the characteristics of successful clubs. The forum runs from 9am to 2pm at the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club. For more information visit, https://visitmandurah.com/event/peel-sports-forum/