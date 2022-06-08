June 11
Follow the G&T trail on a self-guided walking tour of Mandurah, where you will sample delicious local gin from six gin exhibitors. Guests will also receive food vouchers to enjoy gin inspired tapas dishes as well as live music. The event runs from 12pm until late. For more information and tickets visit, https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/world-gin-day-let-the-fun-begin-tickets-345124244907
June 11
An 'Introduction to Filmmaking as a career' workshop will be facilitated by WA-based filmmaker Mark Regan. This free workshop will be a hands-on experience where participants will learn how to craft and produce a short fictional film. Participants will be involved in filming of a scene with a director, cinematographer, assistant director, sound technician, makeup and actors. The workshop is open to people aged 16 years and above and will run from 9.30am to 3pm. For more information go to the 'What's On' page at www.mandurah.wa.gov.au
June 11
Mandurah Family History Society meets on the second Saturday of each month. The main purpose of the meeting is to welcome a guest speaker who will address members and visitors on some aspect of family history. This month, Peter and Patricia Engler will be presenting 'Some Strong Women from our Family Trees'. The meeting, which is open to everyone, will commence at 1.30pm at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah.
June 24
This annual event delivers education, training and professional development to the Western Australian sport and recreation sector. This event will allow you to network with others from the industry and focuses on volunteering in today's world and how sports and clubs can adapt. Learn more about what motivates youth to volunteer and what clubs can do to attract them. Hear a live example of a great success story on how to grow your club's membership and volunteers, and what are the characteristics of successful clubs. The forum runs from 9am to 2pm at the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club. For more information visit, https://visitmandurah.com/event/peel-sports-forum/
