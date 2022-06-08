Local Mandurah author and artist Graeme Bond has been aiming to capture the 'mystique' of the Peel region for more than 20 years.
Through words, paintings, photography and screenplays, Mr Bond makes the beauty of the Peel's landscape alive and tangible.
Having produced several photographic books, Mr Bond has also spend most of his writing career on a 13-installment series of short stories. The collection is titled 'Pelican Point', with the 14th edition already in the works.
The collection follows the whimsical and humorous stories of Tom Mornington, a ex-WW2 spy now cray fisherman, his bird Salty and dog Topper. Their adventures are not only set in Mandurah during the 1970's, but also travel beyond WA and countries all around the world.
He says he dreams of having his writing be adapted to film, and envisions Australian actor Craig McLachlan embodying the lead role of Tom Mornington.
You may have seen Mr Bond at your own front door step, selling his self-published books.
Mr Bond publishes at his business Birdsong Press, located at his home studio in River Gardens, in a process that takes him from ideas through to door to door distribution.
Mr Bond believes the best way to get his novel into the hands of readers is through "grassroots connections".
"I enjoy meeting people, sometimes people's characters will stick with me and some of them end up in my books."
Over the years Mr Bond's writing style has evolved from a 'Hollywood' structure to a more liberating one, where the story will naturally progress in its own way.
Mandurah and the Peel region have been Mr Bond's greatest source of inspiration for the past 30 years of his life.
"You develop a bond, an affection and an affinity for you where you live if you get involved with grassroots culture."
'Pelican Point 14 - Spindrift and Stardust' in its current form, is a black hard cover notebook filled with cut and pasted pages, and covered in blue pen edits. It has a mock up of the front page design wrapped over the cover.
The cover art is created by Mr Bond and is an oil painting of a photograph he took of a crab fisher.
"It is what I deemed to be my best ever photograph over 10 years, so I adapted that to a painting."
"It's a work in progress that is always evolving."
The book is a sequel to a previous work, Pelican Point 4 - Propeller, which involved time travel and the imagined concept of Mandurah 200 years into the future.
"That one was fun to write, it was refreshing to write something so off the wall," he said, smiling.
Mr Bond's other creative interests include poetry, which partially remains unpublished, and writing and performing gospel music.
For other works and more information, see the Birdsong Press website at birdsongpress.com
