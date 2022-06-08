Mandurah Mail

Mandurah author and artist Graeme Bond capturing the beauty of the Peel region for 20 years, and his latest project

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:16am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MYSTIQUE: Graeme Bond and the draft of his latest work. Picture: Perri Polson

Local Mandurah author and artist Graeme Bond has been aiming to capture the 'mystique' of the Peel region for more than 20 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.