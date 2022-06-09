Competition heats up in round nine of the PFNL

Waroona are looking to improve tactics after another loss in round nine against top of the ladder team Mundijong Centrals.
Training earlier in the week had Waroona coach Courtney Lakay hopeful that they would have a strong side however by Friday a few of the boys had been laid out.
"We went in with not a full strength side, but we were competitive," Lakay said.
Going up against Halls Head for round 10 is a shot at redemption for the team
"I think it's a great opportunity to get our first win on the board."
"Waroona challenged us, it was quite a physical game the whole way through," Centrals coach Brad Oldfield said.
"Going into the bye next week we're focusing on rest and recovery, then into gym training to keep us on track and refining what we're working on," he said, hoping to get a few players back from injury over the next few weeks.
Oldfield showed his support and pride in the squad's efforts to hold down the fort through the challenges of COVID-19 and injury.
"They've shown great resilience and character."
Their loss to the Centrals was by 52 points, ending on 49 - 101.
The luck ran out for Halls Head in round nine as they saw a crushing defeat against South Mandurah, who held a strong game all the way through. The final score was 35 - 122.
In the women's team the same contest was also won by South Mandurah, defeating Halls Head at 96 - 2.
Similarly, Mandurah also only scored two points in a loss to Pinjarra who scored 65.
In a close match between Mandurah Mustangs and Pinjarra, the Mustangs just couldn't handle the heat, trailing behind Pinjarra in all four quarters, leading to a siren score of 54-88.
The PFNLW also saw the Centrals beat North Mandurah by eight goals ending on 64 - 15.
Rockingham had an epic yet one sided game against Dwellingup, scoring 19 goals and 16 points totaling 130 - 6.
In netball, the Peel Cavaliers competed at the Association Championships last weekend. The Masters and the Opens teams both made the Grand Final with the Masters taking out the win, defeating Bunbury by three points.
