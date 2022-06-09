Mandurah Mail

Competition heats up in round nine of the PFNL

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:00am
STRONG SIDE: PFNLW round nine saw South Mandurah dominate Halls Head. Picture: Shazza J Photography

Waroona are looking to improve tactics after another loss in round nine against top of the ladder team Mundijong Centrals.

Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

