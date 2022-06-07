Beloved pets have fallen victim to cost of living pressures with K9 Dog Rescue Group seeing eight to 10 surrenders every day.
When K9 president Jake King last spoke to the Mail in October this number was only 10 to 15 a week.
He said the number of surrenders had exacerbated due to issues compounding including a lack of rentals allowing pets, irresponsible pet ownership, and owner's inability to pay vet bills as the cost of living increases.
"Landlords not allowing pets is a huge issue but not all the dogs we see are because of the housing crisis - we are still seeing dogs surrendered because of irresponsible pet ownership," he said.
"We get calls from the pound every day with dogs that have been surrendered or are found wandering the streets."
One of the refuge's recent arrivals, Nala, was surrendered along with her seven one-week-old puppies as the previous owner couldn't afford to keep them.
"We end up trying to clean up the mess and it's emotionally exhausting for our volunteers and committee," Mr King said.
"We're overflowing at the moment with piles of surrender forms in our office and it's near impossible trying to find homes for these dogs.
"You want to help them all but you know you can't - it's heartbreaking."
Recently demolishing a run down kennel block, K9 only have space for 20 dogs until a new building is constructed.
To alleviate pressure on the non-profit and free up space for more critical cases, K9 is urgently seeking people to foster its dogs.
"The dogs need some respite from the kennels because it can be quite an intense, stressful environment for the dogs," Mr King said.
"Our volunteers try to make it as pleasant for the animals as they can but it's nothing like being in a home."
For more information fostering a dog visit, https://www.k9dogrescue.org.au/foster/ or call 9581 9005.
