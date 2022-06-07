Mandurah Mail

Peel dog rescue group K9 urgently calls for foster carers to ease pressure

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beloved pets have fallen victim to cost of living pressures with K9 Dog Rescue Group seeing eight to 10 surrenders every day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.