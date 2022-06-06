Canning MP Andrew Hastie has been named opposition defence minister in Peter Dutton's new shadow cabinet.
Mr Dutton announced the Coalition's new shadow frontbench on Sunday afternoon, which includes 24 people.
Advertisement
In a statement, Mr Hastie said he was honoured to be appointed to the defence role.
"The first duty of the Australian Government is to protect our people, values, interests, and sovereignty," he said.
"That is why the Australian Defence Force must be strong, agile, and resilient. It must be able to defend us-if called upon-and prevail in the toughest war-fighting scenario.
"For that, it must have clear strategic direction from government."
He said he would be holding the Australian Labor majority government accountable alongside shadow ministers in the defence and veterans portfolios.
Read more:
Mr Hastie's appointment to the role comes following an event involving a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea on May 26.
Defence Minister Richard Marles revealed on Sunday a Chinese J-16 aircraft flew dangerously close to a RAAF P-8A Poseidon conducting routine surveillance in international airspace.
In flying close to the side, the J-16 released flares then accelerated and cut across the nose of the P-8, settling in front of the Australian aircraft at very close distance.
The Chinese aircraft then released a bundle of chaff which contained small pieces of aluminium, some of which were ingested into the engine of the P-8 aircraft.
The Poseidon then ended its mission and returned to base.
The Australian government raised concerns with Beijing saying it had threatened the safety of the crew in what was a "very dangerous" incident.
Mr Hastie said "authoritarian powers are flexing their muscles" and the incident was a "reminder that personal diplomacy is not enough enough - we must be strong".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.