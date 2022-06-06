Crowds enjoy long weekend at Pinjarra Festival 2022 | Photos

It was perfect weather for the Pinjarra Festival weekend with hundreds of attendees enjoying the event.
The festival entertained the whole family with an exciting line-up of acts, activities and attractions including live music, market stalls, vintage car displays, wine tasting, wood turning and food trucks.
Advertisement
Read more:
Shire of Murray president David Bolt said 20,000 people were expected to visit the Pinjarra Festival on Saturday.
"This is a great opportunity to showcase our local produce, products, talent and history," he said.
"These sort of events don't happen without a lot of hard work from our community groups - they contribute so much to the rich fabric of our society."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.