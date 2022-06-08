Stories from a Mandurah man's working life have been captured on podcast by Mandurah's beloved television twins.
Hosted by Mandurah House Rules star's Jono and Andrew King, 'Jobs My Dad Did' podcast made its return to streaming services this week, with new episodes in season two.
The humorous and potentially inspirational podcast features the twins' dad Dave King and explores his extensive working career.
Up until recent years it has been fairly uncommon to have multiple jobs in a working life, especially jobs that cross industries, yet the 62-year-old was ahead of his time holding more than 60 jobs between 1971 and 2013.
In what could be considered the most unconventional form of resume, Dave is interviewed by his sons, diving into each job, the good and the bad, his journey to finding the "perfect" job in WA.
The podcast not only tells the tales of funny, bizarre and unique jobs but also recounts some details of life in Mandurah and Perth over the decades.
Despite keeping his job search within WA, Dave cast his net far and wide, working jobs ranging from a bouncer, to a fitness instructor, to Santa and everything in between.
The jobs were long and short, spanning anywhere from two days to seven years.
"In one episode we discovered Dad got, and then lost, a job purely because he looked like the owner's missing son," Andy said.
Growing up, the brothers had always felt their Dad's regular job changes were unusual, but didn't know the full extent until recording the podcast.
Reflecting and recalling the stories has been an interesting experience for the trio and has helped Dave understand the vastness of the amount of jobs he's had.
"It just sort of hit home," he said.
Dave said while some job changes were beyond his control, mostly he wanted to find the job that he really enjoyed doing, choosing the '"you don't know until you try" approach to finding the right fit.
"I always felt there was something better out there, looking back it may not have been the wisest career path but it sure made for one hell of a ride," he said.
After such an extensive career, it prompts one to ask if there were any jobs Dave wished he had explored.
"The only thing I really wanted to do from the very start was to be an actor. I actually got accepted into The Playhouse Theatre in Perth when I was 17, which was difficult to get into," Dave said.
"But I didn't get any support from my parents, I think they were afraid I'd leave home."
It can be debated whether Dave's career journey makes him the right person to talk to when it comes to career advice, but all the jokes aside, they got some great tips.
"When you've been successful in more than 60 interviews, you must be doing something right," Jono joked.
"Explore as many different avenues as you can, because you might be surprised where you end up and what you like doing," Dave said.
"If you just stay in the same job, you'll never know."
All good things must come to an end however, and now with time to enjoy his retirement, Dave loves to watch and research films.
Episodes are released weekly, with two available now, as well as season one.
'Jobs My Dad Did' can be found on Spotify and all podcast streaming platforms. You can follow the podcast on social media @jobsmydaddid.
