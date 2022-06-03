Get creative with Mandurah filmmaking workshops and events

People interested in short films and filmmaking are encouraged to check out the local events and workshops coming up this month.
An 'Introduction to Filmmaking as a career' workshop and the Space Brains Sci-Fi Film Festival is coming to Mandurah soon.
The workshop, on June 11, will be facilitated by WA-based filmmaker Mark Regan who has been involved in numerous local narrative film and documentary productions.
This free workshop will be a hands-on experience where participants will learn how to craft and produce a short fictional film. Participants will get hands-on experience in filming of a scene with a director, cinematographer, assistant director, sound technician, makeup and actors.
The workshop is open to people aged 16 years and above and will run from 9.30am to 3pm.
On Saturday, June 18, the Space Brains Sci-Fi Film Festival will come to the Fishtrap Theatre at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre from 11am to 6.30pm. This international science fiction film festival is a must-see for sci-fi fans.
The film festival includes a red carpet event, short film screenings, awards, and workshops run by industry experts on podcasting, filmmaking, writing and cutting-edge science. One of the workshops will be run by award-winning WA director Ben Young.
The City is supporting Mandurah's Space Brains film festival for three years to give filmmakers the chance to celebrate their work on the big screen, and foster an opportunity to grow the film industry in Mandurah.
For more information on the festival and to book tickets to workshops, screenings or a day pass go to the 'What's On' page at www.mandurah.wa.gov.au
