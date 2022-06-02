Safety and Security Rebate sees added boost of supporting small businesses

More than 1,100 Mandurah seniors have used the Safety and Security Rebate since it was reintroduced in August, 2021.
The rebate enables WA Seniors Card members to claim up to $400 towards the purchase of eligible home security, fire safety or electrical safety items.
This program has also seen a boost for small businesses with the demand for home alarm systems bolstered.
Lockdown Security Solutions Mandurah saw a noticeable increase in sales with the business reporting alarms, CCTV, and intercoms being the most popular items under the rebate scheme.
Small Business and Seniors and Ageing minister Don Punch joined Dawesville MP Lisa Munday in visiting Lockdown Security Solutions Mandurah on Wednesday.
Mr Punch said it was great the rebate had the added benefit of supporting small security businesses.
Ms Munday said the rebate had seen an overwhelming response from constituents across Dawesville.
"Dawesville has the highest number of seniors of any electorate in the State, with many choosing it as a place to retire, and I'm glad to be part of a government that is prioritising their safety and security as part of this program," she said.
More than 11,000 claims have been paid to WA Seniors Card members under the scheme so far, with the payments recently passing the $4 million mark. Around $429,000 in rebate payments have been paid to Mandurah residents.
The rebate can be claimed for the cost of purchasing equipment or installation by a licensed tradesperson for devices such as:
To be claimed under the Safety and Security Rebate, items purchased must meet the relevant Australian Standards and any contracted installation work required must be carried out by a licensed business, such as a licensed electrical contractor or security agent who respectively employ licensed tradespersons.
Many safety and security equipment suppliers also provide discounts to WA Seniors Card members. A list of suppliers providing discounts to WA Seniors Card holders is available here.
