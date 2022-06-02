Mandurah Mail

Safety and Security Rebate sees added boost of supporting small businesses

Updated June 2 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
Small Business and Seniors and Ageing minister Don Punch, resident Jennifer Durrant, Dawesville MP Lisa Munday, and Lockdown Security Solutions managing director Todd Jenkins. Picture: Supplied.

More than 1,100 Mandurah seniors have used the Safety and Security Rebate since it was reintroduced in August, 2021.

