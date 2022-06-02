Mandurah Mail

Comet Bay College Year 12 students in Brisbane for Geography's Big Week Out

Updated June 2 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:49am
Geography: Comet Bay College Year 12 students Justine Thomas and Amad Arzavi share stories about their Geography Big Week Out adventures with Humanities and Social Sciences teacher Sara Tyrrell. Picture: Supplied.

Two Comet Bay College Year 12 students were recently treated to a trip to Brisbane for Geography's Big Week Out (GBWO) after delivering impressive results in last year's Australian Geography Competition.

