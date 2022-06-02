The Comet Bay Bowling Club has put down a new B Green, with a pre-election promise of $200,000.
The new Everygreen Gold surface replaces the old carpet which had 12 years of wear.
Warnbro MP Paul Papalia attended the club and officially opened the green by the cutting of a ribbon, before placing the first bowl.
A club spokeswoman said Mr Papalia had been a great supporter of the club for more than 12 years, sponsoring a Men's Open Triples and our annual game with Warnbro.
Mr Papalia this year became a patron of the club.
