What's On in Peel this WA Day long weekend

Get along to Mandurah Performing Arts Centre this WA Day to join in the FREE family fun day. Head there from 10am for a range of activities and attractions for you and the kids, including Heartfelt Sewing with Kreations by Kerry. The kids will also have a chance to experience Audioplay, an exciting new form of digital entertainment. Audio: The Turners is an immersive audio experience where children will physically play as characters in an action-packed adventure. Book your spot for the audio experience at www.manpac.com.au