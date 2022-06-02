What's On in Peel this WA Day long weekend

June 4 - 5
Gather the family and head to Pinjarra this weekend for the annual Pinjarra Festival. Murray's largest, free community event, is set to entertain the whole family with an exciting line-up of acts, activities and attractions including live music, over 100 market stalls, vintage car and machinery displays, wine tasting shed, wood turning demonstrations and food trucks.
June 4
Learn how to make long lasting, scented candles for gifts or your home at CASM. Soy candle making is a gentle, satisfying craft enjoyed by all ages. All materials provided. You will go away from this demonstration with knowledge, inspiration, instructions and your own piece of artwork. Bookings essential at $45 per person. Phone Di on 0493 451 576 or email info@calicocrafts.com.au
June 6
Get along to Mandurah Performing Arts Centre this WA Day to join in the FREE family fun day. Head there from 10am for a range of activities and attractions for you and the kids, including Heartfelt Sewing with Kreations by Kerry. The kids will also have a chance to experience Audioplay, an exciting new form of digital entertainment. Audio: The Turners is an immersive audio experience where children will physically play as characters in an action-packed adventure. Book your spot for the audio experience at www.manpac.com.au
June 5
The perfect Sunday afternoon experience with nothing but food, drinks and a blend of quality music genres. Grab your tickets to this self-guided tour where you and your mates will wander from venue to venue experiencing all kinds of live entertainment including Jazz, acoustic, comedy and tribute acts. The event is on from 3pm to 8pm. Book on Eventbrite.
June 4
Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend then why not come along and experience the glamour and excitement of competitive ballroom dancing. The championships will showcase the skill, artistry and musicality of competitors from Juveniles to Masters, Para Dance and Special Ability, and Team Matches. The event is on from 9.30am to 5.30pm at the Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre. Entry is free for spectators.
