Halls Head has made an epic comeback in their round eight game against top team Pinjarra, defeating them on their own territory in a close match scoring 82-72.
Coach Robert McLean said he was pleased with the team's performance after being hit by COVID-19 during their round five bye.
"We're back to playing some really good footy, it has taken us a little bit longer to get over it in the last couple of weeks," McLean said.
Halls Head anticipated Pinjarra's full force but were able to handle the pressure and hold them off.
"I think we might have caught them by surprise, with our performance from the last two weeks. It was a tough game but we managed to fight back."
McLean said he hoped the team could ride off the high of their round eight victory for their game against last seasons' premiership winners South Mandurah this weekend.
"It'll be a good contest, it's always good to see where we stack up and how we measure against the best of the comp. Hopefully we bring the same intensity into this weekend."
17-year-old Luke Gill debuted last weekend moving up the ranks from the Colts to play League with Halls Head. As did Brody Rose, previously proving his skills in the Reserves.
Jeffrey Carter impressed in the last game also by kicking four goals and two points.
PFNL's Colts best and fairest winner for last year, Tom Norris was a stand out player in last weekend's game. Playing in his first League season, McLean said every week he was "just getting better and better".
The Rockingham Rams had another successful week, defeating Mandurah Mustangs by 27 points, ending on 97-70.
It was a bad week for the Mundijong Centrals as they copped a 14 point loss to South Mandurah, with a final score of 46-60.
ROUND NINE:
Saturday June 4 - 3pm
