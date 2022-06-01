Mandurah Mail

"We caught them by surprise" Halls Head win over Pinjarra

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREMIERS: Last years' premiership winners South Mandurah proved too tough for the Mundijong Centrals on Saturdays' game. Picture: Shazza J Photography

Halls Head has made an epic comeback in their round eight game against top team Pinjarra, defeating them on their own territory in a close match scoring 82-72.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.