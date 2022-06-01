Mandurah line shutdown affects weekend commuters

The METRONET project works will be impacting the Mandurah line once again this weekend, with works set to cause disruptions from Thursday evening.
After 9.19pm Mandurah to Perth, and 9:45pm Perth to Mandurah, replacement buses will operate between Perth and Aubin Grove.
The nightly closures will operate until Monday, June 6.
Additionally, Friday city commuters will have a long ride home as trains between Mandurah and Aubin Grove will be operating at a reduced frequency rate of 15 minutes between services.
Those commuting during peak hour times can expect a travel time of around 1 hour and 25 minutes on Friday June 3, as train services between Perth and Aubin Grove will stop completely.
Those travelling home from the city will need to board at the Perth and Elizabeth Quay bus ports and allow for extra travel time when travelling on replacement buses.
