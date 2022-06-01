Just over a year from launching, the South West Rollers have seen a huge growth in members and volunteers within their bowling club.
The South West Rollers are a bowling division which includes blind and vision impaired bowlers in the sport.
Starting with eight members, 12 months ago, the division now has around 20 players.
The division was coordinated by Paralympic cycling athlete Jayne Parsons and her husband Brent. Together they won the Australian National Blind Bowling championships in 2014.
Prior to this, Jayne won gold in the 2011 Paracycling World Championships.
The group is comprised of players from a range of ages, skill level and background. They catch up every second Friday to play indoors, but all are welcome to play at any time.
Many join as a beginner, but some are well experienced, transitioning into the team after losing their sight later in life.
While the division doesn't enter any competitions, their aim is to improve the skills and confidence of bowlers, so they can pursue the sport further if they wish.
"Some people haven't had any interest in playing, but once they come down and join in with like minded people, have a coffee and learn something new, they really enjoy it," Brent said.
"And now, a year on people are saying 'I reckon I can do something with this' and they're thinking about having a go at the state championships in Perth," He added.
"It's given them a new challenge and a new lease on life."
Through grants the division were able to purchase coloured bowls to assist some vision impaired players see the bowl better. They also upped their professional look with new uniforms.
The uniforms were modeled from the Mandurah Bowling Club's uniform design, with a unique adjustment.
"We took the colour out of it. We wear a grey shirt with the same design, and it just indicates there's something different about us, but we play the same game."
Blind bowls works in a number of different ways, but mostly players rely on a 'director' which is a sighted friend or volunteer who is the eyes for the player, informing them of the bowls' distance and position.
Jayne is completely blind, and uses her Brent as her director.
The challenge for the director is to give concise instructions, so having some knowledge on bowls is helpful, but not essential as the division is able to provide some training.
It can also be tricky to estimate distances, and for a player who is blind or vision impaired, not only do they have to imagine the distance and coordinate a swing of the right intensity, but also to remember the position of the bowl. If it gets knocked, the player has to factor in the new distance.
"For a sighted person it might still be tricky to think about what a distance feels like, but a blind or visually impaired person has to do that all in their mind." Jayne said.
The club is always looking for volunteers, as well as encouraging blind and visually impaired people a chance to give the sport a go, Brent and Jayne encourage sighted people to volunteer as directors.
For some members the social aspect of playing bowls is the most rewarding. Every second Friday when the team meets, they catch up for drinks with other members of the club to get to know each other.
"We have our members say "I actually really feel accepted here". All we want is to make an inclusive environment."
