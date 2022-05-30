Did you buy a ticket in the Saturday Lotto? You might be a millionaire

Lotterywest is preparing the Winners' Room for its fourth millionaire in as many weeks.
A Lotterywest online player matched the numbers to a $1.1 million Division One prize in Saturday Lotto's draw over the weekend.
Lotterywest spokesperson Lisa Williams said Saturday Lotto is a popular game for West Aussies and it's easy to see why.
"This win marks WA's 13th millionaire this year from Saturday Lotto alone," she said.
"The draw also saw three winning tickets sold for Division Two, worth more than $17,000 each sold from Midland, Willeton and online."
The Division Two Saturday Lotto tickets were sold from:
An estimated $1.7 million from Saturday's draw was returned to the community through Lotterywest's grants program thanks to WA Lotto players.
Two Division Two Super 66 winning tickets worth over $6,000 each were also produced on Saturday night. The tickets were sold at Palmyra Supa News and Rockingham Central Lottery Centre.
This week, players have the chance to take home $5 million in Tuesday's OZ Lotto draw.
