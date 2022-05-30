Mandurah Mail

Search is on for Saturday Lotto WA millionaire

Updated May 30 2022 - 4:32am, first published 2:35am
Did you buy a ticket in the Saturday Lotto? You might be a millionaire

Lotterywest is preparing the Winners' Room for its fourth millionaire in as many weeks.

