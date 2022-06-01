Indian and military history combine in the fascinating life of Mandurah resident Allan Ellery

'Cats Eyes' was the nickname given to Sir John Cunningham during his time as a RAAF pilot, because word had it that he was able to see clearly in the dark. Except, that was a lie they told children to make them eat their carrots, and also a lie communicated by the British press in order to protect the secret of the latest aircraft radar technology.
Cunningham was never married, but had one daughter named Margaret.
Margaret was a humble, reserved sort of person. She never liked to fuss or make a big deal out of things; which is why her family history came as such a shock to her husband, Allan Ellery decades into their marriage.
Allan has settled in Mandurah with his daughter, Kimberley.
We meet in the courtyard of his home, and I am immediately met with Allan's hospitality as he offers me tea and cake, and water in an Irish crystal glass.
Allan was born and grew up in South India as an Anglo-Indian. His father was posted in India during the war as a telegraph manager. It was during the time of the British Raj, Britain's occupation of India, and Allan has fond memories of his well-catered childhood.
"We would have five servants taking care of us, doing the washing, cooking and gardening and such, they would bring us fresh lunch to school."
When the Raj ended, all Anglo-Indians had to leave India to move to a new country, with some options including England, Australia and Canada.
Leaving an enjoyable life was hard. Allan reflects on his longest friendship with a neighbor from India whom he had been friends with since age three, and is still in regular contact with.
Allan's father harking from England, settled the family in Chester.
"It was a total culture shock," Allan laughs.
"My mother now had to do all her own household duties, we had to do everything."
Allan would live in Chester his whole life up until six years ago when he moved to Australia. He did not return to India until 2020 when his holiday turned into a 12-months lockdown.
After high school, Allan worked at Shell as an engineer for 22 years, and it was in this job he met his wife Margaret, who was working as a receptionist. Later on she worked as a lecturer for the company.
While Margaret was away on a business trip, Kimberley suggested that they trade in Margaret's old car for a new, shiny red Porsche.
"She couldn't believe it. She hated ostentation and she hated the thought of driving around something so red and expensive," Allan says, smiling.
Since moving to Mandurah, Allan said he had been met with bad luck. Shortly after moving he almost died from heart failure and after being revived was fitted with a pacemaker.
"It just wasn't my time."
Speaking Hindi and Tamil, Allan with his usual charm was able to befriend the Indian nurses at the hospital by speaking in their language, and they gave him extra snacks.
Two years ago, out of nowhere, a confused Margaret said she didn't know how to fill the car up at the petrol station.
"She was fine before then, I thought it was a bit odd, so I took her to the doctor."
After seeing a specialist with coincidentally the same name as her father, Margaret was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Even worse, Allan and Kimberley's world shattered when Margaret was given six weeks to live. Outliving this number, Margaret passed away after 10 weeks, during this time rapidly deteriorating mentally and physically.
"It was a complete and utter shock. We never saw it coming,"
"I remember once Margaret asked me to brush her hair, and I said 'Of course I'll brush your hair'. She said 'You know Allan, I really don't know what I'd do without you' and I said 'I don't know what I'd do without you either' and now I am living that. I have lost my best friend."
Allan is the type of person that people naturally gravitate towards, throughout his life he has met and befriended people all over the world, with decades-long friendships transcending distance.
"My friend once called me 'the bower bird', I'll just talk to anyone. They walk past and see my colourful garden and come and have a chat."
Allan leads me to a designated room in his home which is a small memorial filled with photos of Margaret and loved ones.
"I don't feel lonely, I have lots of friends but the evenings are hard without Margaret."
Allan loved sport during his school years, being a successful and award winning boxer and swimmer. His sporting ability has been undoubtedly passed onto Kimberley, who is famously talented in golf.
During Kimberley's childhood, she was a horse rider, riding with Princess Anne. After years of eventing competitions, at age 16, Kimberley was forced to stop horse riding due to the strain on her spine. Her horse 'Half A Sovereign' was purchased by Princess Anne's husband Mark Philips.
"We would catch up with them after events, they were good friends of ours."
Allan's home of India is his favourite place in the world. During the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown he spent his days reconnecting to his roots, seeing the sights on his scooter and flying his Indian fighting kites.
Curfew was at 9pm, and there were certain days shops would open for food and water. Most of the shops were closed.
Allan is 81 years old but this comes as a surprise to all who meet him, including myself. Now he spends his days catching up with neighbors and taking care of his courtyard garden.
