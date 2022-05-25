latest-news,

After 22 years of excellent management of the Bedingfeld Frail Aged facility in Pinjarra, Deborah McLeod has retired and a new chief executive Leanne Hay has taken her place. Ms McLeod has been with Bedingfeld - first as Facility Manger and then as chief executive - for 22 years. A board spokesperson sad she had done an outstanding job for the facility throughout that time. "All those on the board of management will miss her greatly - both her caring approach to the residents and staff, and also her management skills in guiding the facility over all these years," the spokesperson said. Apart from managing the ongoing operations, Ms McLeod has overseen two expansions - from 35 to 45 beds in 2001, and then from 45 beds to 70 beds in 2020-21. "Both of these expansions were very demanding - being carried out while the facility kept operating - and in the second case with the added complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Members of the board, residents and the staff are extremely sorry to see Deborah leaving and wish Deborah and her family every possible happiness in the future." They said they were pleased to welcome Ms Hay to the position of chief at Bedingfeld and wished her great happiness in her new role. Ms Hay has a financial background, with experience in business and facility management. She has been working at a mental health facility in Claremont since 2003 and for the past six years has been the facility manager caring for 70 people with chronic mental illness. Ms Hay moved to Mandurah from Leeming in 2014 with her family, making the trek daily to Claremont. Ms Hay thanked Ms McLeod for "entrusting her with Bedingfeld and wished her all the very best for her retirement". Bedingfeld Park is a community-owned, not for profit residential aged care facility, successfully operating since 1983.

