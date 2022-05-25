Sunday May 22 saw the celebration of the Mandurah Community Gardens' 10 year anniversary. All were welcome to check out the progress the many volunteers have made over the last decade.
Volunteers, family and friends reflected on their achievements within the community garden and shared the benefits of growing fresh organic produce within an educational, friendly and nurturing environment.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.