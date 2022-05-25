Mandurah liquor store goes green(er)

latest-news,

The Mandurah Dan Murphy's is no longer just green by its trademark signature colour - it has now been fitted out with solar panels to reduce the store's environmental footprint and cut energy costs. Dan Murphy's Mandurah assistant store manager Stuart Charter said the team was excited about the switch to solar. "We get a lot of lovely sunshine here in Mandurah, so it's great to see it will be going to good use and will be directly powering the store. The whole team feels proud to be part of a company that is doing the right thing for the environment, it's great to be able to contribute to the move to renewable energy," Mr Charter said. "What makes the switch of Mandurah Dan Murphy's to solar power particularly exciting is that it marks the milestone of being the 50th Dan Murphy's store across the country operated by solar energy," chain spokesperson Tyson Holbery. With 268 stores in its fleet, almost 20 percent of Dan Murphy's stores now have solar energy - a significant milestone that has been achieved in just three years. "We are making our stores more sustainable, and energy use is a big part of our efforts. Western Australia is a great market for solar returns and we are proud to have Mandurah Dan Murphy's added to our solar energy fleet," he added. The roof of Mandurah Dan Murphy's has been powered with a solar system incorporating 164 panels, which will not only reduce energy use but cut energy costs. "The system is estimated to generate enough solar energy to offset 31 percent of the store's annual power consumption and save approximately 80 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually," Holbery explained. So far the solar powered Dan Murphy's stores across the country have generated more than 8,000 MWh electricity which is the equivalent of the average, annual electricity use of over 1,400 households, with more stores being rolled out. Dan Murphy's Mandurah is located on Cnr Pinjarra Road & Leslie Street, Mandurah. Dan Murphy's is part of Australia's leading drinks and hospitality business Endeavour Group. As outlined in the company's sustainability strategy, A positive imprint, made together, Endeavour Group has committed to reduce its environmental impact, including sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and having net zero emissions by 2050.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/3cfb1b5d-58b7-45f3-ba2f-c17cbff6f3d6.jpeg/r4_187_1995_1312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mandurah Dan Murphy's becomes chain's 50th store to switch to solar