Dawesville mother's first book teaches children how to understand parent's anxiety

latest-news,

Dawesville resident Charlotte Kemp was met with a long list of adult reads when she researched how to explain her anxiety to her children. However, Google came up short in terms of children's books on the topic. Noticing that she wasn't the only mother dealing with anxiety, Ms Kemp decided to write her own children's book. According to the Parenting Research Centre study, 28 per cent of parents experienced anxiety symptoms since having children. This has been exacerbated during the pandemic with three to five-fold increases in self-reported anxiety and depression symptoms. "I wanted to write a book to explain to my children what my anxiety can look like - whether that is being upset or cranky," Ms Kemp said. "The book is trying to teach children that mummy has her bad days but she will be ok." The book, Mummy will be ok, also explains that it's okay for children to have feelings of anxiety and how they can handle it. Writing a book was a difficult task for Ms Kemp who struggles with dyslexia, which is a disorder that involves difficulty reading. She said she usually steered clear of books but her desire to help parents pushed her to write. "It was difficult but I had a lot of support from family and friends." Read more: Ms Kemp said she hoped her book would help children understand what their parents' anxiety was. "It's really helped my children and the message I'm trying to get out has been well received by other parents," she said. "I feel really proud that I'm able to help break the stigma of mental health." For more information on Charlotte's book visit, http://charperthwriter.square.site

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/32176573-96eb-453d-8afa-ff7aef393bfc_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1089_2448_2472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg