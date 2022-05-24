latest-news,

The first design images of the Mandurah Common Ground have been unveiled. The 50-apartment facility, worth $28.1 million, is purpose-built for people who are sleeping rough, experiencing chronic homelessness or earning a low income. Tenants will be linked with tailored, dedicated support services to address the root causes of homelessness. The environmentally sustainable design provides for a culturally safe environment, as well as access for people with disability. Mandurah MP David Templeman said completing the Mandurah Common Ground was a top priority. "It's fantastic to see such a contemporary design for this facility which will provide critical support for rough sleepers in the Mandurah and Peel region," he said. "Our government is investing $2.4 billion on social housing and homelessness services in the coming four years, and the Mandurah Common Ground is a high priority project." Related: Perth architects Gresley Abas and the town planner have undertaken targeted engagement with stakeholders to inform the concept design and develop the place strategy for Mandurah Common Ground. The place strategy will be made available to the public soon. Following a feedback period, a tender will be advertised to find a contractor to develop the final building design. Homelessness Minister John Carey said the Common Ground delivered on the state government's housing first approach to break the cycle of homelessness. "The design itself looks fantastic and I know the architects have been working with key stakeholders in the development, including those with lived experience of homelessness." The Common Ground will be located on Allnutt street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/3e401d76-7183-4748-9434-ce47d4c9f0b5.jpg/r0_352_4961_3155_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg