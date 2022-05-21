Andrew Hastie delivers another win in Canning

latest-news,

Andrew Hastie has claimed victory in the seat of Canning for the fourth time. With over 58 per cent of votes counted in the seat of Canning as of 10.30pm on Saturday, the incumbent MP has won 52.2 per cent of the primary vote, according to the AEC. Labor Canning candidate Amanda Hunt came second attracting 47.8 per cent of votes. Despite winning, Mr Hastie's margin didn't surpass his previous victory in 2019 with a swing of over 8 per cent towards Labor. Mr Hastie previously held the seat with a margin of 11.6 per cent. He has retained the seat since 2015. Earlier: Labor has returned to power after nine years, but likely in a minority government after a large swing away from the Coalition and results pointing to a clutch of "teal" independent wins and a surge in the Greens vote. Western Australians voted with a 10.2 per cent swing towards Labor this election. More to come.

