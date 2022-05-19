Federal Election 2022 | What Canning candidates are advocating for

latest-news,

With a couple of days to go until it's time to hit the voting booths on May 21, the Mail has summed up what your local candidates are advocating for. The seat of Canning was named after WA's first Indigenous Australian nurse and matron and Alfred Canning who surveyed routes for the rabbit-proof fence from Starvation Harbour to Cape Keraudren and stock routes to bring cattle from the Kimberley to feed workers in the Goldfields. The landscape of the seat has changed over time, originally being a rural seat, then moving towards southern metropolitan areas and now taking in Mandurah. There are 11 people vying for the Canning seat. Liberal MP Andrew Hastie, who has held onto the seat for close to seven years, lives in Mandurah with his wife Ruth and three children Jonathan, Beatrice, and Jemimah. Since being elected he said he had worked hard to deliver for communities across the Canning electorate including roads and rail, health services, job opportunities, reliable mobile and internet coverage, and support for local volunteers. If re-elected he wanted to be a champion for health, prioritise building a pedestrian footbridge for Madora Bay and Lakelands, and bolster economic and job opportunities including in the defence sector. He said Australia faced many economic and strategic challenges in the years ahead and wanted to use his experience to protect the country's sovereignty and make it stronger. For the past 25 years, Amanda Hunt has worked her way up in the community services sector finding herself in chief executive roles for the most part. Her latest role was as the Uniting Church chief executive. Growing up in the outer suburbs of Perth, Ms Hunt said she understood the challenges and opportunities that came with a fast growing region. As a single mother, she also said she had balanced work and parenthood like so many other Western Australians. Ms Hunt said she was passionate about creating job security, affordable housing, cheaper childcare, improving the quality of life of aged care residents, and more NDIS support. As one of nine children, Tammi Siwes said she had seen her fair share of poverty and the toll on families caused by the injustices of the family law courts. She said she wanted to be there for the people of Canning - hoping to bring more tourism to the area and get money back into the region. Ms Siwes said she had endured the vaccine mandates so was seeking to bring about a new wave of unity, solidarity and nationality during this federal campaign. Anthony Gardyne said he felt compelled to run for the seat of Canning to restore a free and democratic society. He said the Liberal and Labor duopoly had run Australia into the ground while ever expanding their spending, their reach, and their power over how citizens live their lives. He said he was tired of living under a bureaucratic dictatorship and in speaking with family, friends and people in the community he believed many Australians felt the same. If elected he said he would guarantee integrity, authenticity and determination. James Waldeck lives in Mandurah and has provided for his family of six by working in various management and supervisor roles in a multitude of industries. He said Australia has become a country he barely recognises due to lockdowns and mandates and he wanted to end the tyranny of the two-party system. Mr Waldeck said the United Australia Party had very clear policies and principles focused on providing a strong economy, affordable cost of living and providing freedom for Australians by returning their democratic rights. Working in the manufacturing industry, Brad Bedford hopes to bring manufacturing back to Australian shores to give youth increased opportunities. Mr Bedford comes from a working-class family who have lived in Mandurah for 50 years. His decision to enter politics was largely based on his perception that politicians had abandoned their working-class citizens. If elected, Mr Bedford believes he can make Canning and Western Australia an even better place for everyone to live. As a veterinarian for 36 years, Judith Congrene said her passions have expanded beyond animals to push for changes to support small business and to uphold human rights. She said she was fighting for fully informed consent for all medical interventions and the necessity for all doctors to be unrestricted in speaking truthfully to their patients. Her life experiences have opened up opportunities to speak for those who have no voice and those who feel they have no choice. Ms Congrene said the time was now to bring justice to the fore and make a difference at the federal level by removing the fear and restrictions impacting Australians. Running for the second time, Jodie Moffat's campaign comes from a desire to fight for climate action and wanting children to have the same quality of life she had growing up. This ethos eventually led her to a career in law. She has worked as a civil litigation lawyer in Mandurah for over a decade. Other than wanting action on climate change Ms Moffat said she was passionate about more GST funding coming back into WA, getting dental and mental health care listed on Medicare, providing more support for affordable housing and aged care. She said this election The Greens had the chance to hold balance of power and ensure that there was a future for all of us. No information on Ashely Elphin Williams was available. Andriette du Plessis is an endorsed nurse practitioner and works in general practice and a variety of aged care facilities. Her passion for disadvantaged and vulnerable population groups has been instrumental in her working across multiple health care settings including emergency and critical care, forensics, and rural and remote work amongst Aboriginal populations. She also has a heart for the homeless and disadvantaged and is actively involved in outreach programs that assist the homeless population. She said she was focused on community transformation and bridging the gap between excess and poverty. Born in Perth, David Gardiner identifies strongly with libertarian values of freedom of speech, individual responsibility and free markets that allow small businesses to flourish. Seeing the mandates impacting workers and small businesses he decided to join the Liberal Democrats as he said the party advocated for greater freedoms. He said he was committed to supporting bigger causes, and believed there was none bigger than human rights.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/d8ab57b6-e229-4e21-ace2-817321f8d675.png/r43_0_1156_629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Federal Election 2022 | What Canning candidates are advocating for