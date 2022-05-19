What's On: Help the community this Volunteer Week

latest-news,

May 20 The event aims to assist local groups in recruiting volunteers, and community members to find a local cause to volunteer with. There will be a range of activities on the day including stalls from community organisations, mosaic crafts, giant colouring in, glitter tattoos and more. Over 25 groups will be present on the day and offer a wide range of volunteering roles, of various commitment and skills requirements. If you're unsure on where to start, visit the Peel Volunteer Resource Centre, which will have a stall in the Kids Area opposite Muffin Break. May 20 Amy Shark is embarking on her biggest tour ever, hitting almost everywhere in Australia including Mandurah. The "I Said Hi" and "Adore" singer scored nine nominations at the 2018 ARIA Awards and four wins. Support comes from rising Perth indie-pop trio DULCIE. To buy tickets visit, https://www.manpac.com.au/events/amy-shark/ Every Saturday Join the Mandurah Filipino-Australian Multicultural Community for markets from 8am to 12pm. The markets are held at the Greenfields Family and Community Centre on 2 Waldron Boulevard. May 25 A workshop for anyone interested in building strong and vibrant communities where everyone can belong, matter, and contribute. Community members, parents, people with disability, volunteers, sporting clubs, business owners should come to this workshop to learn about access and inclusion. The workshops will be facilitated by Ben Sgherza who has a lifetime of experience and knowledge as a person with disability and a professional working in the disability and advocacy sectors. The workshop will run from 6pm to 8pm. To RSVP email jelena.lazakovic@mandurah.wa.gov.au or call 9550 3274. Until May 29 Be delighted, challenged and intrigued by the annual Masterpieces art competition and exhibition celebrating the depth of talent of Mandurah's emerging artists. Look out for practical art workshops leading into the exhibition specifically designed for young creatives. This exhibition runs 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday until May 29. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

