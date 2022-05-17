Mandurah Action Sports Games 2022 skate finals | Photos

latest-news,

The 2022 Mandurah Action Sports Games was a massive success with over 2500 spectators coming down to Mandurah to take in all the excitement. The weekend started off with a fine Saturday morning in the small skate bowl with the Apex Radiology BMX freestyle competition. Riders shredded the bowl throwing down an array of flips, 360 spins and tricks to impress the judges. By late morning, rain started to threaten the competition so the event organiser got straight into the early rounds of the Scooter Hut competition. A few heats were able to go ahead before it started to pour and the scooter event was put on hold. Freestyle Now sports manager Shaun Jarvis said "it's tough trying to coordinate the heats in between showers however the athletes are committed and keen to keep going". Read more: Mandurah Action Sports Games wakeboard finals | Photos The Rusty skateboarding competition was next up. The event slowly progressed throughout the day dodging the showers with skaters hanging in there until 7.40pm. Sunday looked a little threatening at first but fined up to a perfect day for the big bowl. Nothing was left on the concrete with scooter riders like Adam Puffler and Mitch Bacon throwing down some massive tricks, whips, and flips. The Rusty men's and Star Surf and Skate women's skateboarding finals kicked off in style with the open men's division. Local standouts were Cruz Evans and his brother Via going all out to prove that they owned the Mandurah Skate Park. It clearly showed as both took to the air with a bunch of massive tricks. Next up was the women's final with 7-year-old wonder kid Mia Kretzer showing the maturity of a professional seasoned skater along with 11-year-old Hailee Roberts. Last up for the day was the Apex Radiology BMX final, which was nothing short of exciting. Luke Tooze proved once again what it takes to be one of WA's best BMX freestyle riders pulling out an array of massive tricks including backflips and tail whips. The judges were impressed. Dylan Schmitt was not daunted by Tooze's run and went big with a massive 360 whip over the bowl-to-bowl section and finished with a massive front flip out onto the flat landing on his back. The crash landed him in hospital with a lower back fracture. "I was so impressed with the level of professionalism and talent of the all the competing athletes, I can't remember ever a time where they put it all on the line to win their selected disciplines," event director Tim Thirsk said. "The crowds were so big we had to quickly implement a traffic management plan to safely park all the cars, it was a huge weekend so thanks Mandurah for the support."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/836900af-395b-4a2c-8f63-df371aa0bae6.JPG/r0_446_6000_3836_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mandurah Action Sports Games 2022 skate finals | Photos