Smoke alert issued for Peel due to prescribed burns
Latest News
The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a smoke alert for the Perth and the Peel region.
The smoke is due to Parks and Wildlife Service prescribed burns conducted in previous days and several private property burns.
The smoke is expected to clear tomorrow.
WHAT TO DO:
- If the smoke is particularly thick, it is recommended people shut doors and windows and turn off air-conditioners.
- Smoke may reduce visibility on some roads and motorists should take care, turn on headlights and travel at appropriate speeds when travelling in these areas.
- People with asthma and pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses should follow their pre-prepared treatment plan.
- People with conditions exacerbated by smoke should take precautions in line with their medical advice for these circumstances.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.