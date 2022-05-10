latest-news,

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a smoke alert for the Perth and the Peel region. The smoke is due to Parks and Wildlife Service prescribed burns conducted in previous days and several private property burns. The smoke is expected to clear tomorrow. WHAT TO DO: KEEP UP TO DATE: Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

Smoke alert issued for Peel due to prescribed burns