May 14 - 15 The Mandurah Mazda Action Sports Games is all set to roll with a stella line up of Skateboarders, BMX, Scooter, and Freestyle Motocross riders ready to light up the western foreshore at the Mandurah Skate Park. The health and safety of everyone involved in the games is and will remain a priority when delivering the tournament this coming weekend. Even though COVID-19 restrictions have been eased by the WA Health Department people are still urged to be mindful and stay safe. May 14 - 15 The Mandurah District Orchid Club Autumn Show is being held at The Billy Dower Youth Centre on Dower St., Mandurah. On Saturday the show will be open from 11am to 4pm and on Sunday from 9am to 3pm. Orchid plants and products will be for sale and advice for growers will be given. Ring Wally Wilson on 0427 089 001 for more details. May 14 The local producers market is on every Saturday at the Dawesville foreshore reserve. Winter hours are 8am to 1pm. There is a variety of stalls ranging from meat, cheese, eggs, juices, bakery items and more. The farmers, producers and suppliers are always changing as they rotate their trading days. May 18 Parkland Villas Retirement Village is having a Biggest Morning Tea. There will be raffles, door prizes, craft stalls and cakes. In addition there will be a fashion parade of King's Park Fashions latest clothes. Morning tea starts at 9.30am and the fashion parade will begin at 10.45am. For further details contact Jean on 9535 9642. Until September 9 The state government has launched the Premier's Reading Challenge, encouraging young Western Australians to open a book. The challenge is open to all students from Kindergarten to Year 10. Students participating in the challenge must read at least 12 books over the six-month period to be in the running to win the major prizes. Prizes include a family holiday for the winner in each category. Weekly prizes are also on offer. Students can go in the draw by logging a book per week. Visit the website, www.premiersreadingchallenge.wa.edu.au to register. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

