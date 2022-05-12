latest-news,

Peel Produce Markets is a celebration of seasonal, locally grown and organic produce farmed, harvested, cooked and created in WA. Founder, Megan Walsh wanted to bring the community back together old-school style, with a traditional Saturday morning market, showcasing the best of gourmet foods and produce grown in the south west regions. Kicking off in January this year, the markets have been a huge success within the community, but Megan says she's had trouble getting growers into stalls. "They're stretched, they're overwhelmed," she said. COVID-19 remains an obstacle for small businesses and farmers. A lack of seasonal workers and staff shortages affect growers' availability to be at markets. "I'm all about supporting the little guy. We have lovely people who've got the tiniest little farms, they cut their lettuce, fresh every week, they bring their honey and they make their preserve. What I'm all about is keeping it real." Living in New Zealand changed Megan's philosophy on food and now she encourages people to be aware of where their food comes from, as eating locally not only supports the local economy, but also helps to reduce carbon emissions. "I haven't shopped in a supermarket since January. Everything I need is down here. A lot of what we eat can be grown here. "Food is medicine, if you eat well, you don't have to rely as much on doctors." Read more: Coming into the colder months brings in a range of new produce to try. Fejoas, a fruit some may not have tried, will be available, as well as the much loved seasonal varieties of pears and apples. Meats will also be included, featuring fish from 'Wattsies Place' who are a family of Dawesville fishermen spanning five generations. Bananas from Carnarvon are in the process of making their way down to Dawesville. Homemade butter and cold pressed juice are another highlight. "I'm slowly connecting everyone" Megan smiles. Around 35 stall holders make up the market each week, with a rotation of produce to keep market-goers looking forward to something new. The market features cold pressed juice, baked goods, gluten free products, chocolate, fresh fruit and veggies, cheese, eggs, honey, plant based/vegetarian food and much more as the seasons change. The Peel Produce Markets are held at Leprechaun Park, on the Dawesville foreshore every Saturday morning from 8am-1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175391440/cae3e8b4-764a-46c3-bb66-da25b779cb29.jpg/r0_581_1512_1435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg